Ulinzi Stars switch off Western Stima

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Ulinzi Stars maintained their winning streak when they switched off a battling Western Stima 3-2 in a tough Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

The soldiers attacked their opponents from the word go and hardly four minutes into the game, they fired the opener through a header by Boniface Onyango after a corner kick by Daniel Waweru.

But the resurgent power men regrouped and cancelled the lead in the 20th minute when Villa Drochan soared high inside the box to head past the reach of goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo.

Inspired by this goal, Western Stima stepped up pressure for more goals and it came as no surprise when they took command of the game with a brilliant goal in the 39th minute, which was superbly converted by Benson Ochieng after shielding the ball before firing a rocket past goalkeeper Odhiambo.

With three minutes before half time, the soldiers equalised through super sub Michael Otieno who came in for injured Clinton Omondi.

On resumption, Western Stima coach Salim Babu replaced Robert Achema, Baron Oketch and Fidel Oringa with Kevin Omondi, Henry Onyango and Steve Onyango respectively.

On the opposite side, coach Benjamin Nyangweso introduced Ibrahim Shambi and recalled Enosh Ochieng’, a move that saw the soldiers pile pressure on their opponents rear guard.