Ulinzi Youth, JYSA face-off in Chapa Dimba final

Either Laikipia's Ulinzi Youth or JYSA from Thika will on Sunday be crowned the new Central region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom boys' champions.

JYSA, coached by Mark Lukang, had to rally from behind to beat Irigiro from Maragua 2-1 at the fully-packed Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia to qualify for the final.

Pio Auma fired Irigiro ahead in the 11th minute of the clash, but JYSA responded through Dickson Elegae nine minutes later. Thereafter, the clash was balanced, but with few of scoring chances.

And just when the hundreds of supporters who had turned up for the match thought the contest would be decided on penalties, Roy Kimoi struck from close range to put his side in the finals.

Lokang said he was happy to advance to final and is looking forward to winning the title for the first time.

"Where we have reached is because of the hard work. It will be tough but we will find a way and hopefully win the title," said Lokang.

In the second boys' semi-final, hosts Ulinzi Youth beat Kiamutugu from Kirinyaga by a solitary goal to the set stage for the showdowns against JYSA in the final.

Brian Kasure made amends for his early miss, with a 17th minute strike, which Paul Wachuga, who had been impressive at Kiamutugu's goal failed to deal with.

Ulinzi Youth coach Vincent Otieno expressed confidence of lifting the title.

“I have confidence in my boys. I believe tomorrow we will leave this place happy having won the title," said Otieno.

Last year’s winners Euronuts exited the tournament in the group stages.

RESULTS

Boys: JYSA 2 -1Irigiro

Ulinzi Youth 1- 0 Kiamutugu

Girls: Falling Waters 12 - 0 Karima Queens

Limuru Starlets 5-1 Achievers Queens

Finals

Girls: Falling Waters v Limuru Starlets – 8.30am