Ulinzi pile more misery on Sharks

By CECIL ODONGO

More by this Author

Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa scored a brace as the soldiers crushed Kariobangi Sharks 4-2 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

Elvis Nandwa and Harun Mwale were also on the score sheet for Ulinzi, while Sydney Lokale and second half substitute, Eric Kapato scored for the relegation-threatened Sharks.

Timothy Otieno and Humphrey Mieno scored a goal each as Tusker drew 2-2 with Western Stima at Ruaraka grounds. The power men got their goals through Abdalla Wankuru and Henry Onyango in the second half to salvage a draw against the brewers.

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso was elated with the win and stated that his side will continue fighting to be on top.

"We played well and were the better side in both halves. We will continue focusing on our coming matches with the same mentality as we did today," said Nyangweso.

The result put more pressure on Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya who has just won one league match this season.

Advertisement

"Our problem has been scoring, but today we got goals. We lost focus and our defensive mistakes cost us. We have to win other matches to come out of current position," said Muluya.

A handful of the home side fans in the stadium called on the youthful tactician to resign, showing their displeasure after the defeat.

"Kanu (Muluya) must go," shouted angry fans from the stands.

Sydney Lokale gave Kariobangi Sharks the lead in the 16th minute after his shot went past Ulinzi goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo.

Ulinzi Stars equalised a minute later through Elivis Nandwa, who tapped in an easy pass from striker Borafya Omar past a helpless Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper John Oyemba.

Bernard Ongoma's header in the 30th minute almost gave Benjamin Nyangweso's men the lead at the half hour mark, but it sailed inches wide.

Ulinzi did take the lead in the 34th minute when Oscar Wamalwa capitalised on defensive error from Kariobangi Sharks to score.

Wamalwa was to punish Sharks again after scoring his second of the encounter just before the half-time break.