Ulinzi striker ready for final shot at Golden Boot accolade

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As the misfiring Ulinzi Stars take stock of the season, their top hitman Enosh Ochieng is preparing to fire his last bullets that could win him this season's SportPesa Premier League Golden Boot award.

Because of a rescheduled last game of the season against the financially troubled Mt Kenya United at Afraha Stadium on Sunday, Ochieng has a final chance to snatch the top scorer's top spot from Kakamega Homeboyz's Allan Wanga.

As at the official end of the league season on Wednesday Kenya international Allan Wanga topped the leading scorers' list with 18 goals, one more that the 27 — year-old soft-spoken soldier who is based at 76th battalion at Gilgil barracks.

Ochieng, recently called up by coach Sebastien Migne to the Harambee Stars African Nations Championships squad, needs to score at least two goals to win the coveted gong but could still share it with one strike.

“I am a professional soldier and I know what it means to have the last bullet in the battle front. I will go with everything I have to win this match for Ulinzi Stars. It’s my last bullet to prove I have what it takes to clinch the Golden Boot award,” said Ochieng’ who started his career at the age of 14 when he joined Lambwe High school in 2008.

The match against Mt Kenya United originally scheduled for Wednesday at Afraha Stadium was cancelled after Mt Kenya United arrived late for the match and had the same colour of kit as their hosts making it tricky for the teams to take to the field.

Interestingly, Mt Kenya did not show up for the pre-match meeting. However, Kenya Premier League management has ordered the fixture to be rescheduled as Mt Kenya United had indicated that they would be late for the Wednesday match.

In an interview with Nation Sport, Ochieng said his target this season is to clinch the top scorers' gong.

“I am happy to be back on the race for the Golden Boot award,” said Ochieng.