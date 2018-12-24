 Umtiti to return to Barcelona for treatment on knee problem - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Umtiti to return to Barcelona for treatment on knee problem

Monday December 24 2018

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates with Samuel Umtiti (right) after scoring during their UEFA Champions' League group B match against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium on September 18, 2018. PHOTO | LLUIS GENE |

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates with Samuel Umtiti (right) after scoring during their UEFA Champions' League group B match against PSV Eindhoven at the Camp Nou stadium on September 18, 2018. PHOTO | LLUIS GENE |  AFP

In Summary

  • Umtiti travelled to Qatar earlier this month to recover from the injury.
  • The club have not specified how long Umtiti will be out.
  • He has not made another appearance for Barca since November 24.
Advertisement
 
By AFP
More by this Author

Defender Samuel Umtiti will return to Barcelona for treatment on his left knee, the club announced on Sunday.

Umtiti travelled to Qatar earlier this month to recover from the injury, which has limited the Frenchman to eight games for Barca this season.

The club have not specified how long Umtiti will be out.

"Samuel Umtiti will return on December 30 to continue undergoing treatment on his knee," a statement read.

"A treatment plan was announced on December 2, with the goal of allowing him to heal his left knee. The player has been in Doha in Qatar in recent weeks for physical therapy there under the supervision of the club's medical staff."

Umtiti missed 10 games in September and October before playing in a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on November 24.

He felt discomfort during the game, however, and has not made another appearance for Barca since.

Advertisement