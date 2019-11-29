Unai Emery sacked as Arsenal manager

By AFP

LONDON

Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992.

The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday's Europa League match.

"We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team," read a statement from the club.

Emery is the third managerial dismissal in the English top flight this season, after Javi Gracia and Mauricio Pochettino departed Watford and Tottenham respectively.

more to follow...

