Unbeaten Mathare tackle Posta in Machakos

Mathare United will host Posta Rangers in a round eight Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Friday afternoon.

The Slum Boys remain unbeaten so far in the league and are ninth on the log with 10 points. Posta Rangers have only lost once and are eighth with 10 points too but a superior goal difference.

Posta Rangers will miss forward Marcelus Ingotsi due a thigh strain he suffered in training this week. Veteran Joackins Atudo and Cavin Odongo are also out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgeries but coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omolo is optimistic his team will garner the three points.

“I expect a tough and entertaining match as usual whenever we face Mathare United. They are unbeaten so far and it means something good is going on in the team. We have prepared well for the game and we will be going for the three points,” Pamzo told Nation Sport.

In seven matches, Posta has won two, drawn and lost once – a performance that elates the tactician. “We could have done better but I think it’s a good start to the season for us. It might be too early but I can already say we will not battling to avoid relegation this season and will at least finish among the top ten teams,” he added.

Mathare United tactician Salim Ali is wary of the threat posed by the Posta Rangers attack line.

“They have a dangerous set of forwards led by Danson Kago and Gearson Likono who are both talented and experienced. Our defence has to be very sharp to contain them throughout the match. We have had good preparations and have no major injury concerns heading into the match. Our target is to garner the three points,” he said.

Six more matches will be played over the weekend with the highlight being the double-header in Machakos on Saturday. Tusker will host Nzoia Sugar from 2pm while second-placed AFC Leopards will take on Ulinzi Stars from 4:15pm at the same venue.

FIXTURES

Friday

Mathare United v Posta Rangers – 2pm – Machakos

Saturday

Chemelil Sugar v Kisumu AllStars – 3pm – Chemelil

Wazito v Sony Sugar – 10am – Machakos

Tusker v Nzoia Sugar – 2pm – Machakos (Live on TV)

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars – 4:15pm – Machakos (Live on TV)

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Sofapaka – 3pm – Bukhungu