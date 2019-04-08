Uproar over Gor Mahia's Confed Cup loss

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Furious Gor Mahia fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment with the playing unit following Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Moroccan side RS Berkane in their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani.

The fans are angered by the player’s decision to boycott training on the day before the match, something that could have caused their poor showing in that match.

The players were demanding the allowances and match wining bonuses owed to them by the management, and were absent during training at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

A night time camp that had been scheduled at the Sportsview hotel was attended by only Erisa Sekisambu and Francis Mustafa, while most of the players arrived there on Sunday morning.

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno led the morning team of six players who surfaced at the Sportsview hotel at 9am ahead of the first leg CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match.

This dispels rumours that the defender, popularly known as Mbish, was seen at a bus stop in Fedha Estate at midday looking for means to get to the match venue.

“That is all false and it is coming from someone who is out to malign my name. I was at the venue by 9am and was among the first players to arrive there. I don't even live in Fedha, I stay around Kasarani so I don’t know why anyone would wish to spread falsehoods against me,” Otieno told Nation Sport on Monday.

Coach Hassan Okay has termed the incident as “very unfortunate”, although he says no one is to blame for the turn of events.

“It hurt me so much that the players did. They have their grievances, but that was the worst time to stage a boycott. If we would have played with better preparations, we would have beaten that team by four goals, I am sure of that.

“All that is however behind us now, and we shall now have to look forward to the next match to see what we can salvage,” the Cypriot coach said.