Ushuru, Nairobi Stima in tricky ties as NSL battle heats up

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Ten matches are on the card as National Super League (NSL) enters its second leg on Friday and Saturday.

Focus will be on front runners Ushuru and Nairobi Stima as they face tricky home matches against Kenya Police and Eldoret Youth respectively. Ushuru, on 41 points three above Nairobi Stima, host unpredictable Kenya Police at Camp Toyoyo on Friday afternoon while Nairobi Stima under George Owoko will be in Naivasha taking on visiting Eldoret Youth at Karuturi’s Old Trafford grounds.

Wazito, whose owner Ricardo Badoer launched a foul-mouthed tirade on Twitter after their 1-3 defeat of Talanta, will be away in Nakuru to play St Joseph's Youth.

Another potentially exciting tie will pit a resurgent FC Talanta against Shabana, who continue to disappoint their exuberant fans with erratic performances.

FC Talanta, coached by experienced Abdalla Juma, has vowed to clip Shabana’s wings and maintain their push to promotion to SportPesa Premier League at the end of the season.

Sixth-placed Bidco United entertain Administration Police in Thika on Saturday as bottom side Kangemi All Stars tackle Migori Youth at Hope Centre, Kawangware on Friday afternoon. City Stars welcome Kibera Black Stars in Kawangware on Saturday.

Related Content Ushuru thump Kangemi All Stars to maintain top spot

Friday’s matches:

Kangemi All Stars v Migori Youth (Hope Centre, 2pm)

Nairobi City Stars v Kibera Black Stars (Hope Centre, 4:15pm)

Modern Coast Rangers v Fortune Sacco (Serani Sports Club, 3pm)

Coast Stima v Green Commandos (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm)

St. Joseph’s Youth v Wazito (Afraha Stadium, 3pm)

Kisumu All Stars v Thika United (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3pm)

Saturday fixtures:

FC Talanta v Shabana (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)

Ushuru v Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo, 4:15pm)

Bidco United v Administration Police (Thika Stadium, 3pm)

Nairobi Stima v Eldoret Youth (Karututi, 3pm).