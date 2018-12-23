Ushuru shock Wazito to move top, Shabana dim Black Stars

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Ushuru on Sunday moved to the summit of the National Super League standings with a stunning 2-0 win over Wazito at the Ruaraka grounds.

At the Camp Toyoyo grounds, second half goals from Hamisi Hadi and Nixon Amulundu gave Shabana a deserved 2-0 win over Kibera Black Stars.

Ushuru went into the encounter at Ruaraka in second place, two points below then leaders Wazito but Brian Yahama and Victor Ayugi Victor struck to ensure the taxmen move to the top.

After a barren first half at Camp Toyoyo, Gilbert Selebwa's Shabana found the breakthrough after the restart through Hadi before Amulundu added a second. Shabana are now second on 13 points, same as Ushuru who have a superior goal difference after five matches.

"It was a good Christmas gift for the fans who have backed us throughout," Selebwa said.

Earlier on at the same venue, visiting Bidco United beat Kangemi All Stars 2-1 with Emmanuel Onyancha and Nelson Chieta scoring for the victors while Bonventure Atse was on the mark for the hosts.

In another encounter Nairobi Stima, rallied from behind to trounce Kenya Police 4-2. Erick Kinuthia scored a double for Stima in the 38th and 55th minutes as Victor Omune and Crespo Asiku added the other two. Police replied through Martin Mutua and Clinton Kinanga.