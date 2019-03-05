Ushuru thump Kangemi All Stars to maintain top spot

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Ushuru FC trounced Kangemi All Stars 3-0 at Camp Toyoyo on Monday to maintain their top spot on the FKF National Super League (NSL) standings.

The taxmen lead the pack with 41 points after 18 rounds while Wazito were dislodged from the second spot after they succumbed to a 3-1 loss away to FC Talanta at the same venue.

Unbeaten Nairobi Stima were held by Shabana to a one all draw at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday to rise to second on 38 points same as Wazito but with superior goal difference.

Green Commandos under new coach Fred Serenge reduced their relegation worries after pulling a 2-1 surprise win over visiting Kisumu All Stars 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The results leaves Kisumu All Stars fifth on 33 points as Green Commandos rise to 17th spot on 13 points after 18 matches.

FC Talanta coach Abdalla Juma said he is still targeting the top two position to stand a chance of promotion by the end of the season.

“We hope to perform better in the coming fixtures after rectifying our mistakes,” said the veteran coach who previously coached Thika United and AFC Leopards among others.

Struggling Kangemi All Stars who were condemned to their fourteenth loss of the season going down 0-3 to Ushuru on Monday remained at the bottom on eight points.