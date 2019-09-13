VAR: Did VAR fail to overturn four key decisions in EPL?

By BBC SPORT

The video assistant referee failed to overturn four incorrect decisions during the first four rounds of Premier League matches this season.

During those rounds there were 227 incidents involving goals, red card offences as well as potential and actual penalty decisions.

Of those incidents, six decisions were changed by VAR.

Referees' chief Mike Riley told Premier League clubs on Thursday four more incidents should have been changed.

The four incidents in question are:

Appeals for a penalty from Manchester City for a foul on midfielder David Silva in their 3-1 win at Bournemouth on 25 August should have been given.

A foul on West Ham striker Sebastien Haller in their win against Norwich City on 31 August should have resulted in a penalty.

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans should have been sent off for his foul on Bournemouth's Callum Wilson on the same day.

Also on 31 August, a handball by Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden was missed in the build-up to Fabian Schar's equaliser against Watford

Both the Manchester City and West Ham incidents were immediately dismissed by the referee.

Overall, the Premier League is reasonably satisfied at how the new technology is being used and feels it has got six decisions right, when 12 months ago they would have been incorrect.