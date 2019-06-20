Will VAR be used at Afcon?

By AFP



VAR, the video review system that sparked chaotic scenes in the African Champions League final last month, will be introduced from the quarter-final stage at the Cup of Nations in Egypt, Caf president Ahmad Ahmad said Thursday.

"It's a measure of prudence. When you see the various countries that use VAR, they don't rush into it from the start. It's a technology that a lot of people don't completely use yet," Ahmad said in Cairo, on the eve of the opening match between hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe.

"It was planned for the semi-finals to start with, but we insisted that we have to go a little bit further. The executive committee decided on the quarter-finals, so that it's a success."

The announcement was one keenly awaited since the controversy that overshadowed the second leg of the Caf Champions League final between Tunisian club Esperance and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.