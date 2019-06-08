Veteran sports commentator Mohammed Juma Njuguna died on Saturday after a long battle with illness at the Nairobi Hospital.

The legendary broadcaster, whose experienced spans close to four decades, was working as a content producer at Radio Citizen, a role he assumed in 2016.

Kenyans and the region in general will remember Juma for his prowess in Kiswahili commentary, which also saw him awarded with a Head of State Commendation by retired President Mwai Kibaki on March 10, 2010, especially during his time at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and Citizen Radio.

He moved from KBC to the Royal Media Services in 1999 after over a decade with the national broadcaster.

Friends, fans and colleagues took to social media to pay their tributes to the legend of radio broadcasting in the country.

"He had a unique way of football commentary. May his soul rest in eternal peace," former Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee said of the legend.

"I am deeply saddened by my dear friend Mohamed Juma NJUGUNA’s passing. I’ve known the veteran broadcaster since our days at the old Voice of Kenya now KBC and at the BBC in London. My condolences to his family and fans. May his soul Rest In Peace. #MohammedJumaNjuguna." - Member of Parliament for Kamukunji Yussuf Hassan on Twitter.

"Our paths crossed on so many occasions. A friend. A mentor. Veteran Radio Presenter and football commentator Mohammed Juma Njuguna has died. Rest in peace my friend." Sports journalist Carol Radull tweeted.

"Radio Citizen's Mohammed Juma Njuguna was full of humour, and an honest chap. A friend and senior broadcaster who'd at times say hi to pals (myself included) during his football commentaries. I will miss him. So will ardent sport lovers. My condolences to his friends and family." - Daily Nation Sport's reporter David Kwalimwa on Twitter.

"My mentor, my friend, my teacher... I am lost for words. RIP Mohammed Juma Njuguna wa Idhaa." - Philip Etale on Twitter.

"Go in peace my friend you believed in me. I will miss your charm and jokes. Faces always lit when you came to the news room ...Kabwebweeeee." Charity Wanja, a colleague, tweeted.

"Shine your way to paradise, it is well Mzee wa Idhaa Mohammed Juma Njuguna. #RIPMoha." - Veteran media personality Joyce Gituro on Twitter.