The Victor Wanyama Foundation in partnership with Kenya Red Cross, Africa Yoga Project and the Gina Din Foundation on Friday donated hand sanitizers and foodstuff to over 200 families in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The donations were coordinated from the Billian Centre and Cynthia Wanyama, the Victor Wanyama Foundation CEO, says they intend to reach out to more families in informal settlements in the coming days.

“We were overwhelmed as more numbers kept trickling in but we are glad to have played our part. This will go a long way in ensuring the 200 families in Mathare observe hygiene during this period that everyone is fighting coronavirus,” Cynthia said.

“Victor is very passionate about giving back to the society having come from a very humble background himself. He is worried about the current situation and has promised to do all he can to help Kenyans in informal settlements get sanitizers and basic foodstuff,” she added.

The Harambee Stars captain, who moved to Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact last month, has also urged Kenyans to follow the set guidelines as the government through its various arms tries to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

“It's very important to listen to what the health experts are saying over this issue. Let's wash our hands regularly, minimise our movements and interactions and basically just follow what the government and health experts are advising," Wanyama said.

“My foundation, its partners such as the Kenya Red Cross and the Africa Yoga Project will do all they can to help during this period,” he added.

The Victor Wanyama Foundation was formalised in 2018 and is involved in charity work around the country. Recently the foundation bought a bus to be used by County League side Country Bus FC and the Muthurwa Boxing Club and is also started sponsoring eight students from disadvantaged families who joined form one earlier this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 27,000 people globally while there are slightly over 600,000 confirmed cases of the virus.