Wanyama, Red Cross to donate sanitizers in Mathare

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has through his foundation partnered with the Kenya Red Cross, Gina Din Foundation and the Africa Yoga Project to donate sanitising kits to families residing in the expansive Mathare slum in Nairobi.

Over 200 sanitising kits will on Friday be distributed to needy families at the Billian Family Centre.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star, who now plies his trade with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Impact Montreal, has urged Kenyans to follow the set guidelines to avoid the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

"It's very important to listen to what the health experts are saying over this issue. Let's wash our hands regularly, minimise our movements and interactions and basically just follow what the government and health experts are advising," Wanyama said.

Coronavirus has claimed over 21,000 people globally while there are slightly over 490,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

In Kenya, there 31 confirmed cases while the government announced the first death on Thursday evening.