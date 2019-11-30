Victor Wanyama buys bus for Muthurwa clubs

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has purchased a bus for Nairobi East County League side Country Bus FC and Muthurwa Boxing Club.

Country Bus in Muthurwa is where Victor Wanyama spent his formative years as a footballer and from where he draws the tag “Lion of Muthurwa” as his fans affectionately know him.

The 40-seater bus purchased in London through the Victor Wanyama Foundation, underwent clearance at the port of Mombasa yesterday (Friday) and is expected to arrive in Nairobi on Saturday where it will be branded.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder says he’s glad to help the club that played a huge role in his development.

“East or west home is always the best. I can never run away from the fact that I was born and bred in Muthurwa and that Country Bus FC nurtured my talent. I am happy to give back to the team in a small way and hope this will be the beginning of the team’s ascendancy to the top,” Wanyama told Nation Sport.

“Muthurwa is also known for producing good boxers and this is courtesy of the boxing club. This bus will also serve them whenever they are traveling for games or whatever functions they have,” he added.

