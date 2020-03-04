By CECIL ODONGO

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has left Tottenham Hotspur to join Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact in a three and a half year deal.

Montreal, under the tutelage of Arsenal Legend Thiery Henry, is currently third in the MLS league standing.

The midfielder has failed to nail a starting berth at Tottenham following the exit of Mauricio Pochettino who coached the English Premier League side before current coach Jose Mourinho.

He made 97 appearances for Spurs during his three-and-a-half year stay at the club having been signed by Pochetino from Southampton.

However, this season he has only played only 24 minutes in this Premier League and has made just four appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Wanyama could make his debut for Montreal against FC Dallas this Saturday.

He enjoyed a successful first season for Tottenham but a series of knee injuries derailed his Premier League career.

Wanyama will now try to resurrect his career under the guidance of Henry.

"Victor is an important player with a great career," Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement from Montreal.

"His undeniable experience will also help support the young players and help them progress."

Wanyama said the possibility of playing for Henry had influenced his decision to head to MLS.

"When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn't have to think twice," Wanyama said.

"He has always been a player that I've admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete."

In four seasons with Spurs, Wanyama tallied six goals and an assist in 69 regular season games.