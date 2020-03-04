Victor Wanyama leaves Tottenham: What they said

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan football fans on Wednesday took to social media to air out their views on Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama's move to Montreal Impact from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Montreal Impact play in the USA's Major League Soccer and are currently ranked third in the league standing.

The Kenyan international signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Canada-based side after lack of game time this season forced him out of Spurs.

Back home, fans poured into social media, some supporting the move while others opposed it saying Montreal Impact is a lowly club.

“It’s about money and future...Spurs won't pay him when he is 45. Good move,” said @Plateux

Kevin Gisiora said “Congratulations bro you've made the right choice,”

Others were of the opinion Wanyama should have instead joined Belgium giants Club Brugge during the January transfer window.

Jeffrey Ndirangu said: “Ain't he the one who refused to join club Brugge with a caveat that they MUST be in Champions League??? Smh.”

His comments were supported by Ibrahim Muumin who said: “Yes! He let a very good team to go just like that. But I blame his agent/manager, he refused the personal terms vic was offered.”

Some joked that Wanyama will be the first Kenyan to have regular contact with controversial politician Miguna Miguna who is on self-exile in Canada.

“It is every kenyan wish to go to canada just to meet @MigunaMiguna You have really made it @VictorWanyama Congratulations are in order,” said Ewoton Carlpeters.

Some blamed Mourinho for forcing Wanyama out of the club while others insisted the move shows the midfielder had lost his form.

“Free transfers in football tell you how the player wanted to stay but the club dint need want your services anymore. So you walk. Under mourihno you either perform of walk,” said @Nyaga.