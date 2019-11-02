Wanyama speaks out on transfer disappointment

By PAUL REDFERN

IN LONDON

Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama, who has played only 24 minutes of Premier League football for Tottenham this season, has spoken out for the first time over his disappointment that a summer move to Belgian side Club Brugge did not go ahead.

A fee approaching £12 million (Sh1.6 billion) fee was reported to have agreed but did not go through apparently because of financial and family reasons.

Wanyama said that it was “unfortunate” the transfer didn’t happen but now says he has to “put my head down and work hard in training to be back on top form. I will keep working and wait for my chance in the (Spurs) team.”

However, rumours persist that Scottish champions Celtic are interested in re-signing their former star midfielder in the January transfer window, either on loan or permanently.

Manager Neil Lennon acknowledged that the Glasgow club was interested in a summer transfer “but it never got off the ground. Could we look at it again in January? We'll have to wait and see,” he told the Scottish Daily Record newspaper.

Wanyama played for the Scottish champions between 2011 and 2013 before joining Southampton. He was transferred to Tottenham in 2016 in a £13 million deal. He has made 154 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals but has recently fallen down the pecking order in Tottenham’s midfield behind Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, and Tanguy Ndombele.

Wanyama hasn’t even made the squad for several of the recent games despite Tottenham’s poor run of form. However Wanyama himself remains determined to win his place back.

“What happened in the transfer window is passed me now and my main focus is to train as hard as I can to make sure I regain my position in the team,” he told the sports magazine Goal.

“I don’t think it is difficult to win my position back, I just need to push myself even harder and keep working hard in training to achieve the same and I know it will happen soon.”