Why Wanyama has to wait longer for MLS debut

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama will have to wait longer for his Major League Soccer debut after the league was suspended for 30 days on Thursday.

Wanyama played his first match in Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact colours as they went down 2-1 to Honduras side Olimpia on Wednesday in a Concacaf Champions League quarter-final match at Saputo Stadium on Wednesday.

Wanyama played the entire 90 minutes and assisted Algerian international Saphir Taider’s lone goal for Montreal Impact, a sensational volley from 30 yards out.

Having missed the trip to FC Dallas last Saturday due to work permit issues, Wanyama was expected to make his first appearance in the MLS on March 21 against Minnesota United after the international break. But with the new development, Wanyama will can only feature in the MLS next month.

Major League Soccer announced a 30-day suspension of its season on Thursday as fears over the new coronavirus gripped sport across the United States.

A day after the NBA announced a suspension of the league after a player tested positive for the virus, MLS said in a statement it was following suit.

"Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, effective immediately, as the league continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 with its medical task force and public health officials," the league said.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said the suspension had been imposed after advice from health authorities.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season -- based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said Garber.