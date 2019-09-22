Vihiga, Kisumu win big as Kiambu derby ends all square

Kisumu AllStarlets humbled Oserian Ladies in 7-3 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Fauzia levelled matters in the 58th minute and Thika managed to hold on for a point despite a spirited fight from the moneybags Gaspo

Gaspo went to the breather with a comfortable 2-0 courtesy of a brace by Winnie Kanyotu

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Gaspo Women and Thika Queens played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Women Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gaspo went to the breather with a comfortable 2-0 courtesy of a brace by Winnie Kanyotu but Thika Queens came back a much rejuvenated side, pulling one back in the 49th through Fauzia Omar.

Fauzia levelled matters in the 58th minute and Thika managed to hold on for a point despite a spirited fight from the moneybags Gaspo.

At the University of Eldoret grounds, defending champions Vihiga Queens thrashed hosts Eldoret Falcons 4-0 to keep current log leaders Gaspo in check. Gaspo are at the top of the table with 64 points from 24 matches while Vihiga are second with 61 points but have a game in hand. Topistar Situma grabbed a brace for the visitors with Mercyline Oginga and Teresa Engesha scoring a goal each.

In an early kick off at Stima Club, Kibera Girls Soccer Academy and Kayole Starlets settled for a 1-1 draw. Kayole took the lead in the 48th minute through Faith Jerop but Kibera equalised in the 71st through Caroline Auma.

Kisumu AllStarlets humbled Oserian Ladies in 7-3 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Mercy Airo scored four goals for Starlets while Sarah Chepkemei, Vivian Wanjiru and Elizabeth Ngasi scored a goal each. Oserian’s Febrish Ayako scored a brace with Rebecca Akinyi scoring one.

Related Stories Mathare rally to hold Zetech in WPL thriller