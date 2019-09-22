alexa Vihiga, Kisumu win big as Kiambu derby ends all square - Daily Nation
Vihiga, Kisumu win big as Kiambu derby ends all square

Sunday September 22 2019

Topister Situma (right) of Vihiga Queens FC dribbles past Lydia Akoth of Thika Queens FC during their Football Kenya  Federation (FKF) Women Premier League match at Mumias Spots Complex on October 21, 2018. PHOTO | TITUS MAERO |

JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Gaspo Women and Thika Queens played to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Women Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Gaspo went to the breather with a comfortable 2-0 courtesy of a brace by Winnie Kanyotu but Thika Queens came back a much rejuvenated side, pulling one back in the 49th through Fauzia Omar.

Fauzia levelled matters in the 58th minute and Thika managed to hold on for a point despite a spirited fight from the moneybags Gaspo.

At the University of Eldoret grounds, defending champions Vihiga Queens thrashed hosts Eldoret Falcons 4-0  to keep current log leaders Gaspo in check. Gaspo are at the top of the table with 64 points from 24 matches while Vihiga are second with 61 points but have a game in hand. Topistar Situma grabbed a brace for the visitors with Mercyline Oginga and Teresa Engesha scoring a goal each.

In an early kick off at Stima Club, Kibera Girls Soccer Academy and Kayole Starlets settled for a 1-1 draw. Kayole took the lead in the 48th minute through Faith Jerop but Kibera equalised in the 71st through Caroline Auma.

Kisumu AllStarlets humbled Oserian Ladies in 7-3 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu. Mercy Airo scored four goals for Starlets while Sarah Chepkemei, Vivian Wanjiru and Elizabeth Ngasi scored a goal each. Oserian’s Febrish Ayako scored a brace with Rebecca Akinyi scoring one.

