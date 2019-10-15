Vihiga Queens close in on Gaspo

By LOKEDER NATIOM

The race for Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) title looks set to go down the wire after second-placed Vihiga Queens moved to within one point of leaders Gaspo at the weekend.

The top three sides - Gaspo, Trans Nzoia Falcons and Vihiga Queens - all registered wins but it's the latter who spiced up things by winning their game in hand to take their tally to 66 points, one behind Gaspo.

Leaders Gaspo ensured they remained top with a 5-1 thrashing of Zetech Sparks at Ruiru Grounds on Saturday.

“This has been a great year for us since we emerged fifth position last season but we made good signings and kept our players fit throughout. Moreover we have not had any injuries and good training programs have played a huge part in our success this season," said Gaspo coach Isaac Maluki.

On Saturday, Vihiga Queens were too good for Oserian Ladies spanking them 4-0 at Mumias Sugar Complex before humbling Kisumu All Starlets 3-0 at Moi Stadium on Sunday.

Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah is confident of piping Gaspo to the title.

“I was really impressed with how the players handled both matches and I am confident that we can now face Gaspo who have never beaten us before. Our target is to win the title and we will now take a match at a time,” said Alumirah.

Gaspo have three remaining matches against Vihiga Queens, Trans Nzoia Falcons and Oserian Ladies. Vihiga Queens have a date with Zetech Sparks, Makolanders and Gaspo while Trans Nzoia Falcons will play against Oserian Ladies, Vihiga Queens and Gaspo.

Trans Nzoia Falcons had mixed results; hammering Eldoret Falcons 6-0 on Saturday before losing 1-3 to Mathare United on Sunday. However, they still remain third on the log with 61 points.

Both Eldoret Falcons and Mathare United maintained 10th and 12th positions respectively. Mathare United's win saw them increase their tally to 18 points while Eldoret Falcons have 23 points.