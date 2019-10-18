Vihiga Queens eye strong finish

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Vihiga Queens will be looking to establish some daylight between them and second-placed Gaspo as the race for Kenya Women Premier League title enters the homestretch this weekend.

Vihiga Queens are joint top with Gaspo on 67 points but have a superior goal difference. The defending champions take on ninth-placed Zetech Sparks, who they thrashed 6-1 in the first leg, at Ruiru Grounds on Saturday.

“This is the part of the competition where everything becomes real. We have had a lot of challenges so far but we must retain our title. We are well prepared for anything,” said Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah.

On the other hand, Gaspo face tricky Trans Nzoia Falcons who are third with 61 points. Isaac Maluki's charges will be looking to exact revenge on Trans Nzoia who beat them 2-0 in the first leg.

“We are hoping for good results but we are glad that no matter what happens we will finish in top three and with more points compared to last year which will be an improvement,” said Maluki having finished fifth last term.

In other matches, Makolanders face off with Kayole Starlets at Stima Club on Saturday before Thika Queens visit Kibera Girls Soccer Academy at the same venue on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Vihiga Queens v Zetech Sparks- Ruiru Grounds-11am

Kayole Starlets v Makolanders- Stima Club- 1pm

Gaspo v Trans Nzoia Falcons- Ruiru Grounds- 1pm

Sunday

Makolanders v Wadadia- Camp Toyoyo-1pm

Oserian Ladies v Trans Nzoia Falcons- Oserian Grounds-1pm