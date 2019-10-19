Vihiga remain on course for KWPL title

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Vihiga Queens Saturday moved to within a win of defending their Kenya Women Premier League title after beating Zetech Sparks 1-0 at Ruiru Grounds.

Cynthia Shilwatso scored the solitary goal that took their tally to 70 points, three ahead of second-placed Gaspo who lost 1-3 to Trans Nzoia Falcons at the same venue.

Alex Alumirah's charges now need to defeat Makolanders in their next match to reach an unassailable 73 points and retain their title.

“I was not impressed with the girls’ performance today. We don’t just want to win, we also want our players to showcase their skills and get to the National team,” said Alumirah.

“I was not surprised with Trans Nzoia’s win. This shows that if we train hard, we also have a chance of beating Gaspo,” added Alumirah.

The defending champions struggled to break down a stubborn Zetech side in the first half but found the breakthrough in the 52nd minute.

Teresa Engesha was brought down at the edge of the box and Shilwatso made no mistake converting the resultant freekick with a stunning strike.

Third-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons completed a double over Gaspo in the second match of the day.

Trans Nzoia, who had won the first leg 2-0, opened the scoring through Tumaini Waliaula in the 22nd minute before Mato Mukhwana and Susan Mukhonja put the result beyond doubt in the 63rd and 82nd minutes respectively.

Trans Nzoia coach Evans Ingosi was a picture of joy having moved to within three points of Gaspo.

"We specifically trained on our speed, defence and ball distribution and that is how we achieved victory today," said Ingosi.

In another match at Stima Club, relegation-threatened Kayole Starlets lost 0-1 to Makolanders.

