Vihiga, Stima cancel out in Kisumu thriller

Visiting Vihiga United on Saturday held Western Stima to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Maurice Ojwang was shown a straight red-card following a dangerous tackle on Vincent Wonder who was stretched out of play, his place taken by Patrick Okullo.

Amos Kigadi placed the Vihiga County based team ahead early in the first half, before Hubert Kopany equalised for the power men on 23 minutes.

Stima threatened early through Kennedy Otieno but his two successive attempts missed the target, before Dennis Wafula wasted Vihiga's first attempt from Wonder's cross.

Vihiga looked the dangerous side in the early minutes of the exchange, their efforts paying off in the ninth minute when Kigadi connected to an inviting cross from the left, to beat Stima goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo with a powerful low strike.

The power men attempted to respond immediately but Henry Onyango missed the target from close range. A lively Vihiga missed a glorious opportunity to stretch their lead in the 15th minute when Wonder delayed in his run, goalkeeper Odhiambo reacting fast to gather the ball.

Two minutes later, the hosts won a free-kick a few yards from the box following a dangerous tackle on Onyango, the visitors wall blocking the shot from Mukisa Junior.

Kopany equalised for Stima in the 23rd minute when he collected a pass from the left wing to beat Vihiga's goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi with a powerful shot to the top right corner of the goal.

Stima looked to have found their footing after the equaliser as they crowded Vihiga's goal mouth. Kennedy Otieno turned well from outside the box to send a powerful drive which blazed over.

The host made the first substitution in the 51st minute, Baron Oketch taking the place of Fredrick Nyarombo as the coach Paul Ogai's side fought for a come back from their 4-0 thrashing by Sony Sugar last weekend.

But they suffered a blow in the 62nd minute when Ojwang was sent off after a dangerous tackle on Wonder. The red card worked to the favour of Vihiga as Stima tempo in the clash slowed down.

Chris Masinza was about to fire the visitors ahead in the 71st minute but he was ruled offside, before Lawrence Luvanda saw his effort from the edge of the box blocked by a yellow shirt.