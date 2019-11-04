alexa Vihiga United rise to fourth in NSL - Daily Nation
Vihiga United rise to fourth in NSL

Monday November 4 2019

Gedion Were (left) of FC Talanta vies for the ball with Harun Nyakha of Mount Kenya United during their National Super League match at Camp Toyoyo on October 21, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

In Summary

  • Nairobi City Stars maintained their place at the top following their 2-1 win over Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi
  • Nairobi Stima, under the tutelage of Leonard Odipo, registered a 3-1 win over St. Joseph’s Youth at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru
  • Relegation-threatened Eldoret Youth were held to a 1-1 draw by Shabana at Eldoret Showground on Sunday to remain second from bottom
JOHN ASHIHUNDU
Vihiga United moved fourth on the National Super League (NSL) standings after a laboured 1-0 win over Thika United at the weekend.

The former Kenyan Premier League side, which is sponsored by Vihiga County Government, has accumulated 25 points same as third-placed Bidco United but have an inferior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars maintained their place at the top following their 2-1 win over Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi. Wycliffe Otieno and Oliver Maloba scored for the hosts in the 32nd and 82nd minutes respectively.

Nairobi Stima, under the tutelage of Leonard Odipo, registered a 3-1 win over St. Joseph’s Youth at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Ushuru leapt from the mid-table to sixth place following their 4-0 win over FC Talanta who had previously failed to show up for their game against Migori Youth in Awendo.

Talanta, coached by veteran tactician Juma Abdallah retained most of their players from last season hinting to a wonderful 2019/20 campaign, but have failed to impress.

Relegation-threatened Eldoret Youth were held to a 1-1 draw by Shabana at Eldoret Showground on Sunday to remain second from bottom.

RESULTS

Talanta 0-4 Ushuru

Bidco United 0-1 Vihiga United

Nairobi City Stars 2-1 Migori Youth

Coast Stima 3-2 Vihiga Bullets

Muranga Seal 1-0 Mt. Kenya United

Kenya Police 3-2 Kibera Black Stars

Eldoret Youth 1-1 Shabana FC

Modern Coast Rangers 2-2 Fortune Sacco

St Joseph’s Youth 1-3 Nairobi Stima

APS Bomet FC 2-0 Administration Police

