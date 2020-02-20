Vihiga United striker eyes another golden boot

By LOKEDER NATIOM

When the Kenyan Women Premier League (WPL) commences this weekend, opponents are certain to pay special attention to last season's top scorer Tereza ‘Terry’ Engesha, who guided Vihiga Queens to last season’s title.

The 23-year-old forward with trademark short hair and superb dribbling skills tore defences apart last seasons, scoring a total of 36 goals in 28 matches, three of them from penalties.

In the race for last season’s golden boot award, the towering forward literally stood head and shoulders above her opponents Mercy Airo of Kisumu All Starlets and her team mate Topistar Situma, both of whom finished second with 32 goals each.

"I am very excited about the new season. The stakes are higher for champions Vihiga Queens and I also have a feeling that this will be my season. I want to do better than last season and to possibly catch the attention of international scouts. I also want to get back to the national team. I feel stronger and I anticipate a good start to the league," said Engesha.

Last season, Engesha's team Vihiga Queens won the WPL title for the third time in a row with 79 points drawn from 26 wins. The team drew one match and lost one in the 15-team league. Nyuki Starlets and Spedag FC were relegated to the Division One league.

Engesha's football journey is similar to that of Doreen Nabwire, who in 2009 became the first female footballer from Kenya to play in a top European football League, when she joined Bundesliga Club FC Cologne.

“Nabwire is one of the few reasons why I have not given up on football despite the challenges that come every day. I also want to get to that level. I feel more encouraged now after seeing more players signing international contracts,” Engesha told Nation Sport.

Engesha, who is from in Mbi Constituency, Vihiga County, is among the players who helped national women’s football team Harambee Starlets to qualify for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Together with Mary Kinuthia (Gaspo FC) and Christine Nafula (Makolanders), they signed a three-month contract with Swedish club Dalhem IF. That season, the team finished seventh with 19 points in the 10-team league.

She reckons that the local league has evolved over the years and teams are much stronger.

The first born in a family of eight has mixed feelings about not being called up to the national team last year, but maintains that she was impressed when the team won Cecafa women’s title after beating Tanzania 2-1 in the final last year.

She wants the government to do more for women’s football.

"My journey with the national team has not always been the best. Players have had to endure financial challenges and I am hoping that with the success the team achieved last year, players will get enough financial support to encourage them to do even better,” said Engesha.

Unlike Vihiga Queens players and coaching staff who receive a monthly salary from the county government, most teams in WPL are cash-strapped.