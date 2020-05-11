Wadadia FC shift from scoring goals to sewing face masks

By DENNIS LUBANGA

Wadadia FC are better known for their football.

The are top contenders in the Kenya Women’s Premier League and were in fact intent on winning the title this season before Covid-19 pandemic occurred leading to the suspension of virtually all sporting calendars.

These included the Kenyan football season suspension in March forcing the girls to temporarily shelf their title ambitions.

But it was not hard for them to shift gears and engage in another activity they are lesser known for, tailoring. Thus it was very easy for them to also begin sewing face masks whose wearing has become a mandatory requirement in Kenya for anyone venturing into a public place. This is to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The club’s mother company, Wadadia (Women And Development Against Distress in Africa) is in fact an organisation that gives hope to victims of obstetric fistula and sexual abuse in the country through conducting sensitisation programmes during their football matches.

Wadadia and Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Monica Odato explains to a family how to put on face masks among other measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Mumias Town on May 8, 2020. She uses her free time to do farming, making face masks and sensitising the community about Coronavirus that has halted all sporting competitions. PHOTO | DENNIS LUBANGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The 30-member Wadadia team, which comprises survivors of obstetric fistula, finished eighth on the league last season.

Margaret Muniafu, a tailoring tutor at Wadadia said she trains the players and the fistula survivors tailoring.

“After treatment, they come for skills here and we train them how to make different clothes and wears. Following the outbreak of the coronavirus we have switched gears to making face masks due to the high demand.

“Apart from playing football, the girls are good in tailoring and making face masks is easy for them. We hope that after this pandemic, some of them go for attachment at least for a period of three months, after which the organisation might fund them so that they start their own businesses,” Muniafu added.

She indicated that their main aim was to make the girls self-reliant and self-employed.