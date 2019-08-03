Wadadia down Oserian in WPL

By TITUS MAERO

Hosts Wadadia defeated visiting Oserian Ladies 2-1 in Kenya Women's Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Two first half goals from Wadadia’s Miriam Kurgat and Margaret Anyango were enough to sink Oserian, whose consolation goal was pumped into the net by Harambee Starlets player Dorcas Shikobe.

Wadadia could have snatched the opener as early as the fifth minute when Rebecca Musango’s long range shot was punched over the cross bar by Oserian custodian Floridah Osundwa.

Oserian replied with a superb counter attack when Rebecca Akinyi put through Sylvia Shilabukha in the box, but her feeble kick was well contained by goalkeeper Monicah Odato.

As the match gained momentum, Kurgat capitalised on a defensive blunder from Oserian’s Pharis Lwosi, before hitting the top of the roof past goalkeeper Osundwa for the opening goal in the 16th minute.

Wadadia were on the mark again when Lucy Nato‘s right wing cross was headed into the yawning net by Anyango to stretch their lead in the 26th minute.

Undeterred, Oserian put up a strong fight and Shikobe rounded Wadadia defender Judith Omukunde, before slotting their solitary goal beyond the reach of custodian Odato in the 33rd minute.

Upon resumption from the breather, Oserian came into play a more refined side in search of the equaliser but the hosts held on for the win.

Wadadia coach Rashid Sumba said his players put into proper use his advice.

‘They executed their moves properly and it’s my desire that we maintain a winning form into our next fixtures,” he added.

Oserian tactician Hudson Ondari said his forwards created many scoring chances which they did not converted into goals.

“The entire unit played well. Passes were good but poor finishing cost us the match," he noted.

In the second match of the day at the same venue, defending champions Vihiga Queens were awarded a walkover after Spedag failed to turn up and honour their fixture.