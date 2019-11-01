Wadadia stand between Kayole Starlets destiny

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Thirteenth-placed Kayole Starlets will go all out for victory which will all but confirm their place in next season's Women's Premier League when they take on Wadadia at the Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday.

Kayole Starlets, who have 14 points from 26 matches, will put the relegation battle they have faced all season to rest with victory in Mumias - which will condemn bottom placed Spedag to Division One.

With Nyuki Starlets, who are second last on the standings, already relegated having finished the season on 14 points, Kayole need just one victory in their last two matches against Wadadia and Thika Queens to confirm their place in the top tier next season.

Spedag on the other hand must win their final match of the season against Mathare United Women and hope that Kayole lose their two final matches if they have to pull a miraculous escape from the red zone. Anything other than victory for Spedag against Thika Queens will all but confirm their worst fear irrespective of Kayole's results.

SQUEAKY-BUM TIME

Kayole Starlets coach Joshua Sakwa has his work cut out as the season enters squeaky-bum time.

"We will approach the match against Wadadia a do-or-die tie because we know the next match against Thika Queens will be a tough one and we might not come out lucky. We just need a win this weekend to say that we are safe," said Sakwa.

Sakwa told Nation Sport that they have endured a long season because of the financial crisis that has hit the league and sport sector in the country but they know they have to concentrate on the task at hand first - beating Wadadia away from home. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg in Nairobi.

Wadadia assistant coach Godfrey Magongo said that they know the visitors will come out guns blazing but quickly added that they are keen to give them a rude welcome on the pitch.

“I know Kayole Starlets will give us a good game but we are also in good shape and are psyched up for a win,” said Magongo.

In the other women's Premier League match this weekend, Mathare United will be eyeing their seventh win of the campaign when they tackle Kibera Girls Soccer Academy at Camp Toyoyo.

Mathare, who are 12th on the standings with 21 points after 26 rounds, painfully watched as Kibera were awarded a walkover after finding out the venue they had booked had also been booked by another team.

"We have trained well. We want to win this match so that we can move up the table further. We definitely respect Kibera but do not fear them," Mathare coach Anne Aluoch said.

On the top end of the table, champions Vihiga Queens are on the verge of retaining the title. Now at the summit with 73 points from 26 outings and a massive goal difference of +84, Vihiga could be declared champions when they face second-placed Gaspo in their rescheduled match that was to be played this weekend but cancelled as both teams have players in the national women's football team.

FIXTURES

Sunday

Wadadia v Kayole Starlets- Mumias Sports Complex- 1pm