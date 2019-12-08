Wamalwa to lead Kenya's goal hunt against Tanzania
Sunday December 8 2019
Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa will lead the goal hunt for Harambee Stars as they kick off their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title defense against Tanzania this afternoon at the Lugosi Stadium in Kampala.
Joash Onyango captains the team while Western Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo will be in goal. Sweden-based midfielder Anthony Wambani will run the midfield alongside Gor Mahia duo Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma. The match kicks off at 4pm.
HARAMBEE STARS SQUAD
18. Samuel Odhiambo
2. Samuel Olwande
16. David Owino
5. Johnstone Omorwa
4. Joash Onyango
8. Lawrence Juma
15. Kevin Kimani
14. Anthony Wambani
10.Kenneth Muguna
9. Oscar Wamalwa
20. Hassan Abdallah
Subs
1. Timothy Odhiambo
6. Andrew Juma
19. Daniel Sakari
12.Roy Okal
7. Musa Masika
3. Cliffton Miheso
17. Moses Mudavadi
13. Whyvone Isuza
11. Timothy Otieno