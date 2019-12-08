alexa Wamalwa to lead Kenya's goal hunt against Tanzania - Daily Nation
Wamalwa to lead Kenya's goal hunt against Tanzania

Sunday December 8 2019

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango in action during their

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango in action during a training session. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Sweden-based midfielder Anthony Wambani will run the midfield alongside Gor Mahia duo Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma.
JEFF KINYANJUI
JEFF KINYANJUI
Ulinzi Stars striker Oscar Wamalwa will lead the goal hunt for Harambee Stars as they kick off their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title defense against Tanzania this afternoon at the Lugosi Stadium in Kampala.

Joash Onyango captains the team while Western Stima custodian Samuel Odhiambo will be in goal. Sweden-based midfielder Anthony Wambani will run the midfield alongside Gor Mahia duo Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma. The match kicks off at 4pm.

HARAMBEE STARS SQUAD

18. Samuel Odhiambo

2. Samuel Olwande

16. David Owino

5. Johnstone Omorwa

4. Joash Onyango

8. Lawrence Juma

15. Kevin Kimani

14. Anthony Wambani

10.Kenneth Muguna

9. Oscar Wamalwa

20. Hassan Abdallah

Subs
1. Timothy Odhiambo

6. Andrew Juma

19. Daniel Sakari

12.Roy Okal

7. Musa Masika

3. Cliffton Miheso

17. Moses Mudavadi

13. Whyvone Isuza

11. Timothy Otieno

