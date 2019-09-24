Wanga’s heroics leave coach Muyoti purring

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has heaped praises on former Kenya international Allan Wanga following the striker’s superb performance against Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium at the weekend.

Wanga, 33, was on fire on Sunday, scoring twice to guide the Kakamega-based club to a 3-0 victory against the Nairobi-based side and the coach now believes he can build a team around the veteran striker.

Homeboyz’s other goal was scored by Kennedy Onyango, the victory taking the team to the summit of the league table after three rounds on seven points.

In their two previous matches, Homeboyz beat giants AFC Leopards 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Posta Rangers. Wanga had starred in the match against Rangers, breaking free on the right wing to play in Peter Thiong’o for a goal.

On Monday, an elated Muyoti credited his team’s success to the presence of the former Kenyan international.

“He (Wanga) has been an inspiration to the team. He is a leader on the pitch, which is very encouraging to the boys,” said Muyoti.

Last season, Homeboyz finished seventh in the league on 52 points and Muyoti has said with team work and Wanga’s leadership, he expects his side to finish in a better position than last season.

“We are taking a match after match. So far, I am happy with what the boys are doing, I have been insisting on team work to ensure we play the right way to win,” said Muyoti.

Should Homeboyz continue with their impressive performance, they will be strong title contenders alongside second-placed Bandari also on seven points, but with an inferior goal difference and record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, who are third with a game in hand.

Last Wednesday, Bandari staged a stunning comeback to condemn Zoo Kericho to a 3-2 loss at Mbaraki grounds. It was Bandari’s second win of the season after beating Sony Sugar 2-0 and firing blanks against Mathare United.

The 18-time champions Gor, are the team to beat this season after they maintained their 100 per cent record with a 2-1 win over Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday. But Gor coach Steve Polack was not happy about his side’s performance in the second half, saying they must improve.

While Ghanaian Francis Afriyie joined Shafik Batambuze, Philemon Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Ernest Wendo, Nicholas Kipkirui and Ivorian Ghislain Yikpe in the long list of injured players, Polack is not a worried man.

“My focus this week is on the players who are fit, we have about 26 players so there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharks, moneybags Wazito, debutants Kisumu AllStars and Chemelil Sugar continue to chase their first wins of the season.