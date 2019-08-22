Wanga stakes claim on Golden Boot after ruling

Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba, Ulinzi’s Enosh Ochieng and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Allan Wanga are now the 2018/19 KPL joint top scorers with 17 goals each

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyan Premier League’s Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) has declared the 2018/19 match pitting Ulinzi Stars against Mt Kenya United at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on June 2, 2019 null and void.

The game had been replayed after financially crippled Mt Kenya United failed to arrive at the match venue, Afraha Stadium, in time on May 29. Their kits were also clashing with those of Ulinzi and the confusion led to further delay, KPL ordering for a replay.

In the replay, Ulinzi Stars won 4-0 with Enosh Ochieng grabbing a hat-trick thus emerging the season’s top scorer with 20 goals. However, those too have been scrapped off after IDCC awarded Ulinzi a walkover (three points and two goals).

Kakamega Homeboyz had raised an official complaint to IDCC and after several sittings, the judgment was delivered on Thursday. Ulinzi Stars had also raised a complaint over Allan Wanga’s controversial goal against AFC Leopards on April 19 in Machakos. The goal has also been ruled to have been an own goal by AFC Leopards goalkeeper Jairus Adira.

This means, Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba, Ulinzi’s Enosh Ochieng and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Allan Wanga are now the 2018/19 KPL joint top scorers with 17 goals each.

Subsequently, as per the final league standings Ulinzi finished 10th on the league, down two places.

Enosh Ochieng was on Monday feted as the KPL Golden Boot winner during the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) awards gala. He was awarded Sh250,000 as well as a 49-inch television set.