Want a Harambee Stars jersey? Here is how to get it

By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

With the Africa Cup of Nations just days away Harambee Stars fans can now don the new replica Kenya jerseys of their favourite player.

Football Kenya Federation announced on their website that the national team’s official replica shirts were now on sale.

These Macron-branded Afcon kits are in shades of green (neutral), red (home) and white (away) and can be bought online.

They will retail at Sh3,500. The mainstream Uhlsport kits go for a subsidised Sh2,500.

The opening of the online shop comes a few days after FKF released the jersey numbers for the 23 players.

Just to pick a few players, Victor Wanyama will wear jersey number 12, Michael Olunga (14), Eric Johanna (10), Francis Kahata (11), Ayub Timbe (7) and first choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi (18).

The unveiling of the new kit took place in Paris, France where Stars has been in residential training since May 31.

ONLINE SHOP

The federation disclosed that buyers can only purchase the jerseys via M-Pesa while online.

The federation added that efforts were in progress to also allow purchase of the shirts using Airtel Money, PayPal, VISA and MasterCard.

To transact online, buyers will log into FKF’s online store (www.footballkenya.org/shop) and follow at least four steps after identifying the jersey of their choice and completing the Pay for Order page.

Buyers can also shop at the Nairobi Sports House.

Meanwhile, FKF President Nick Mwendwa announced that all the players and technical team led by Frenchman Sebastien Migne had been paid their allowances.

“I want to set the record straight, when we left Kenya every player got $2,500 (about Sh254,625) and we promised Kenyans when the coach releases his final 23-man squad, we will pay $5,000 (Sh509,250) and I can tell Kenyans again that on Friday, all players and the bench were paid all the money.”

Mwendwa told the FKF communication team after Stars touched down in Madrid, Spain Saturday afternoon for their second international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Migne’s charges hit Madagascar 1-0 via a well-taken penalty from captain Wanyama in Paris on June 7 in their first build-up match.

The Kenyans, who are back in Afcon after 15 years, will tackle Algeria on June 23, Tanzania (June 27) and Senegal (July 1) in Group ‘C’ matches in Cairo, Egypt.

The final will held on July 19. Kenya is expected back in Paris Sunday morning after a planned nigh stay-over in Madrid on Saturday.