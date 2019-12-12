Wasteful AFC Leopards share spoils with KCB

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

AFC Leopards squandered a host of chances as they settled for a barren draw against Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Thursday.

Leopards coach Casa Mbungo said they were tactically superior but failed to convert several scoring chances.

“Today we didn’t struggle in the game as our defence was steady but we did not score and what slowed out attack were numerous fouls by KCB defenders which disrupted our attacking pattern,” said Mbungo.

KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor, who was holding brief for head coach Zedekiah Otieno who is away with the national team in Uganda for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, was happy with a point on the road.

“We had many chances to score in the first half but in the second half we were under severe attack. I am happy we contained the marauding Leopards strikers and got a point from them,” said Oduor.

The bankers dominated the opening stages of this match which was played in horrible conditions following a heavy downpour in the first half.

KCB’s Enock Agwanda should have put the bankers ahead at the quarter hour mark when he rounded a defender and sprinted with the ball but his low shot hit the upright.

The bankers missed another opportunity in the 20th minute when Simon Munala's powerful volley from the edge of the box sailed over the bar.

Ingwe's best chance arrived in the 32nd minute when the enterprising Hansel Ochieng' collected a loose ball outside the box and unleashed a rocket which missed the target by inches.

At the stroke of half-time, Ochieng’ shot straight at KCB custodian Allan Owiny.

AFC Leopards returned the better side and pinned the bankers to their half. Boniface Mukhekhe scurried down the right before squaring the ball for Eugene Mukangula who failed to tap into an empty net.

KCB assistant coach Oduor made three changes introducing Kennedy Owino, Bolton Omwenga and Stephen Waruru for Simon Munla, Dennis Odhiambo and Brian Ochieng’.

However, these changes made little difference as Leopards looked more dangerous.