Wazito, Kisumu All Stars promoted to KPL

Sunday June 9 2019

Wazito players celebrate with their trophy after they were crowned the 2018/19 National Super League champions on June 9, 2019 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Wazito players celebrate with their trophy after they were crowned the 2018/19 National Super League champions on June 9, 2019 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

JOHN ASHIHUNDU
By JOHN ASHIHUNDU
Wazito were on Sunday crowned the 2018/19 National Super League champions as the second tier football league concluded in various venues across the country.

Wazito crushed St Joseph's Youth 7-1 at Jericho estate's Camp Toyoyo grounds to emerge top as Kisumu All Stars recorded the same score line against Thika United at the Thika Sub County Stadium to finish second.

The two sides will now feature in the next season's SportPesa Premier League, taking up the places of Mount Kenya United and Vihiga United who were relegated from the top-flight.

Kisumu All Stars' Alvin Ochieng celebrates his goal against Thika United during their National Super League match on June 9, 2019 at Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kisumu All Stars' Alvin Ochieng celebrates his goal against Thika United during their National Super League match on June 9, 2019 at Thika Municipal Stadium in Kiambu County. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nairobi Stima finished third after seeing off Eldoret Youth 4-2 in their match and they will now face off with Posta Rangers to determine which of the side will be in the Premier League and NSL respectively.

Thika United, Green Commandos and Kangemi All Stars bowed out the NSL after losing their final matches and will now feature in the third tie league next season.

