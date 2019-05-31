By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

The race for promotion in the National Super League (NSL) continues with 10 matches scheduled for Saturday.

Leaders Wazito on 75 points from 34 matches will host another promotion chasing side, Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo in an encounter expected to be explosive.

The Fred Ambani-coached Wazito are enjoying top form at the moment, but will be facing George Owoko’s side who are second with 71, after losing the least games — two from 35 matches.

Third-placed Kisumu All Stars on 68 points, also eyeing promotion to next year’s SportPesa Premier League will be away to Fortune Sacco in Thika Stadium hoping to register a win to keep them in the title race.

Under the tutelage of Francis Oduor, a win for the lake basin side will strongly see them keep tabs with the leaders as they chase after one of the two automatic promotion slots available at the end of the season.

Shabana currently occupying position eighth will be at home to Administration Police at Gusii Stadium from 3pm in a match they must win to increase their chances of finishing in a respectable position.

Kangemi All Stars and Green Commandos are still struggling in the relegation zone play host to Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United respectively.

Two teams from this second tier will earn direct promotion to the top flight, while the third-placed will play the side that finishes 16th in the SPL in a relegation play-off at the end of the season.

