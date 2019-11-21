Wazito appoint new technical bench

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito have appointed Stewart Hall and Frank Ouna to take charge of the team on an interim basis.

According to a statement from the club on Thursday, the two commence duty with immediate effect and will be charged with guiding the team in the remaining matches of the first leg after which they will aid in setting up our new-look technical bench and will also play a role in restructuring the playing unit.

"We wish to confirm that Stewart Hall and Frank Ouna have joined the club's technical bench on an interim basis.

Hall needs no introduction in the Kenyan Premier League as he has previously coached AFC Leopards and Sofapaka. He has also worked in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Bangladesh among other countries.

Ouna on the other hand returns to the fold a year after leaving for other duties. He guided the team to the Kenyan Premier League for the first time in our history in 2017 and was in charge of the team in the top tier in 2018.

The two are good coaches. Hall is experienced and has been very successful in clubs that he has coached. Ouna understands our traditions and I believe the two will work well together," CEO Dennis Gacheru said of the appointments.

Related Stories Wazito sack Melis Medo

Advertisement

"They have joined us on consultancy basis until the end of the first leg and they will play a crucial role in helping us set up our technical bench and also have a competitive playing unit in place, we will give them all the necessary support," Gicheru added.

Their first assignment will be to prepare the team for Monday's clash against Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos.