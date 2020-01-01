Wazito close in on mid-season arrivals

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito is set to announce the signing of two defenders as part of their restructuring during the mid-season transfer window which opened on New Year's Day.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) left-back Dennis Ng'ang'a has been training with the moneybags after falling down the pecking order at the bankers and is set to put pen to paper soon.

KCB has so far this season preferred the experienced Dennis Odhiambo at the position with youngster Bolton Omwenga providing cover.

With Brit Stewart Hall now in charge at Wazito, he has been given the freehand to recruit players and his first major acquisition is Togolese defender Esuf Bourhana. The two worked together at Ethiopian giants St George.

"The two players have been training with Wazito and it is just a matter of time before they are officially unveiled," a reliable source told Nation Sport.

The club dropped Karim Nizigiyimana, Abouba Sibomana, Gad Mathews Otieno, Mansoor Safi, John Mutua and Mathew Tayo Odongo and are in the market for capable replacements.

