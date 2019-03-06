Wazito coach Ahmed Muhammed sacked

By VINCENT OPIYO

National Super League side Wazito FC has parted ways with head coach Ahmed Muhammed Mchulla and his assistant Hussein Mohammed citing recent “unsatisfactory results.”

The team, who are chasing an immediate return to the SportPesa Premier League after being relegated last year, shockingly lost 3-1 to Talanta on Monday in what turned out to be Ahmed’s last day in office.

Wazito surrendered their top spot after going three matches without a win dropping to third position with 38 points same as second placed Nairobi Stima and three points off leaders Ushuru.

On Monday, Wazito’s owner Ricardo Badoer, recuperating from neck surgeries in Dubai, launched a foul-mouthed tirade on Twitter using choice words to berathe team’s players and staff.

The club said in a statement on its website that it has parted ways with Muhammed “on mutual consent.”

"The Directorship of the team are sincerely grateful for the support he has provided in shepherding the team this season," the statement read in part.

"Wazito FC remains steadfast to achieve its season’s objective and remain competitive. The club wishes Mr. Mchulla all the very best in his endeavors."