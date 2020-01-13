Wazito coach questions players character

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Stewart Hall has heaped praises AFC Leopards following the team’s 2-0 over Wazito at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Stewart, who is a former AFC Leopards coach, is now in charge of moneybags Wazito.

In contrast, AFC Leopards are currently in a deep financial mess with players going for months without pay. Despite this, the club keeps grinding in good results, while Wazito are still struggling and Hall believes Wazito players should emulate the fighting spirit of the Ingwe players.

“I am disgusted with their (Wazito players) performance today. AFC Leopards players have not been paid for around 4-5 months now, but they still turn up every match day and give in a good fight.

My players have everything they need, but still lack character and willingness to fight for the club,” Hall lamented

He also revealed the club is in the process of registering more players in the ongoing mid-season transfer window.

“We have released 10 players and signed seven, but most of them are yet to be formally registered. It is an ongoing process and I hope we will done by next week. We will be a better team once I have a full squad of committed players,” he added.

Ingwe coach Anthony Kimani also lauded his players saying their commitment to the team despite the hardships the team is going through is impressive.

“They played very well and I have to give it to them – they have remained focused and continue to fight for the badge of this great club. Wazito are a great team and we had to be tactically on top to win. We denied them spaces at the back and utilized our chances in the first half. I am happy we picked the three points and hope we can carry on with the same performance in upcoming matches,” he added.

Ingwe had just one foreign player, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, in the starting squad against Wazito and Kimani believes this proves there’s capable football talent in the country.

“We have enough potential players in the country that can do well if given the chance but we can run away from the fact that there are some foreign players who come in with something different into Kenyan teams, for instance Ochan who has been tremendous in goal for us this season,” Kimani said.