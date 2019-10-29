Wazito continue restructuring as assistant coach exits

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito is hunting for an assistant coach following the exit of Hamisi Mohammed barely a week after he was unveiled as the official deputy to new head coach Melis Medo.

Melis, a former Mt Kenya United and Sofapaka coach, came in as a replacement for the sacked Stanley Okumbi and Fred Ambani, who served as first manager and coach respectively.

Team chairperson Solomon Alubala confirmed to Nation Sport that Hamisi stepped down and they are now assessing the situation.

"He willingly stepped aside and we are now having a discussion with the head coach in regards to the next assistant coach. Everything is in order at the club and we are not panicking. The bad run will soon come to an end," Alubala said.

At the same time, the club has parted ways with goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno and appointed Stephen Balozi in his place who until recently was serving in the same capacity at National Super League (NSL) side Talanta. He was previously at Mt Kenya United before joining Talanta.

After seven matches, Wazito are 13th on the log with seven points. They next face struggling Sony Sugar at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday .