Wazito defender goes under the knife

Wazito defender Bernard Ochieng has undergone a corrective knee surgery, the club has confirmed.

Ochieng was ruled out for the rest of the season early January after a knee problem was confirmed to be a complete ligament tear. The club has now confirmed the player has gone under the knife.

"Our captain Bernard Ochieng has this morning undergone successful arthroscopic knee surgery. He will be out of action for a couple of months. We wish him well during the recovery phase," the club tweeted.

Ochieng joined Wazito mid-last season. He was part of the Harambee Stars squad for last year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Wazito have good cover at central defence though with veteran Lloyd Wahome, Augustine Otu and Johnstone Omurwa all putting in the work at the back.

Other than Ochieng, the club will miss goalkeeper Bixente Otieno and Kennedy Owino when they face Tusker in a league match on Sunday in Ruaraka.

"Despite the injuries I believe we have a capable squad that can do the job against Tusker," coach Stewart Hall said.