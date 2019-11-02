Wazito edge Sony Sugar in seven-goal thriller

By VICTOR OTIENO

Elvis Rupia helped himself to a hat-trick as Wazito edged 10-man Sony Sugar 4-3 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Substitute Derrick Otanga was the hero for Wazito as he struck nine minutes to time to seal his side’s victory, their second win of the season.

Kevin Omundi gave the Millers the lead in the 29th minute, but Rupia levelled on the 35th minute and added to his tally in the in the 38th and 62nd minutes respectively.

Johnstone Omurwa scored into his net for Sony’s second in the 52nd minute after he deflected a cross in his own net, while Omundi bagged his brace in the 68th minute.

Bonaventure Atse was sent off in the 88th minute after picking a second booking.

Wazito coach Melis Medo admitted his side is yet to gel eight matches into the season. "We have several good players but still have a lot of work to do. It is Sony who won today.”

His opposite number James Nandwa blamed poor officiating for the loss. “We played well and we should have picked a point from this match. I can't understand why the referee allowed Wazito's fourth goal because it was offside.”

Victor Ndinya wasted a glorious chance in the 18th minute following a communication error between Sony's goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji and his defender Salim Swale.

The visitors then went ahead against the run of play through Omundi who powered a header beyond Kevin Omondi in the Wazito goal.

But the joy was short-lived as Rupia drew Wazito level four minutes later. Victor Ndinya broke free on the right then sent a low cross that was tapped home by Rupia at the back post.

Rupia was on target again in the 38th this time scoring at the near post after connecting to Musa Masika's cutback.

Wazito made a substitution at the restart, Joe Waithira replacing Ndinya. However, it is Sony who scored first in the second period after Omurwa fumbled while attempting to clear Salmon Okello's freekick deflecting the ball into his net in the 52nd minute.

Rupia completed his hat-trick in the 62nd after winning a penalty which he expertly converted sending Odhoji the wrong way.

However there was more drama after Omondi failed to hold onto a cross by Omundi with the ball escaping his grip and rolling into the net to set up a nervy finish.