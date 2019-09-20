Wazito eye Leopards scalp, troubled Gor entertain KCB

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League newcomers Wazito will be out to get their season back on track when they host AFC Leopards at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on Saturday.

Wazito, winless in their opening two matches after registering draws against Nzoia Sugar and Western Stima despite their heavy spending in the transfer window, tackle an equally wobbly Leopards side that is yet to register a win in this campaign. Leopards lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz and followed it up with a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks in their first two matches.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani believes they have picked lessons from the first two games and are eager to make amends.

"The first two games of the season have been a real eye-opener for us. We are on the limelight because of the sort of signings we made and teams are now coming very prepared to beat us. Our players too were overconfident but we have learnt a lot and with the preparations we have had this week, I'm confident we will pick a win against Ingwe," Ambani told Nation Sport.

WAITHIRA OUT

The team will, however, miss the services of forward Joe Waithira who has a back problem and Derrick Onyango who is nursing an ankle injury. Young midfielders Joshua Nyatini and Musa Masika are also away in Uganda with the Kenya U20 national team for the Cecafa Under 20 Championship but Ambani is optimistic his side has the arsenal to disarm Leopards.

Related Stories AFC Leopards, Sharks share spoils at Kasarani

Advertisement

"We recruited well and have good depth. I am very confident that whoever I choose to start the match will do well. Our target is to get the first win of the season and we have what it takes to do so."

AFC Leopards will also miss two key players with pacy winger Paul Were nursing a groin injury while youngster Collins Shichenje, who has been a revelation since joining the team from Green Commandos, is also away in Uganda with the Junior Stars.

Forward Hansel Ochieng has rallied fans to turn out in large numbers to support the team.

“We lost our first match but worked hard to rectify a few errors. It is unfortunate we did not win the second match but we are eager to pick the three points against Wazito. The mood in the team is good and we are focused on the match,” Ochieng said.

WILL GOR'S WOES PERSIST?

Reigning champions Gor Mahia will host KCB at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos from 4.15pm on Sunday but it is their off the pitch issues that continue to make headlines. K'Ogalo players refused to train on Friday afternoon, demanding their August salaries.

"We have not paid salaries for the month of August and that is not news. How many teams have done so in the KPL? The whole league is in a financial crisis and we are not in this alone. We hope to find a solution soon," said Lordvick Aduda, the club's CEO.

KCB, now under former Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno, are on top of the standings with four points after two rounds and face a Gor Mahia side reeling from their 4-1 drubbing away to USM Alger in Algeria in the first leg of their Caf Champions League first round tie.

Posta Rangers will face Western Stima in an early kick-off match at the same venue on Sunday. Both matches will be live on KTN News.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Kisumu AllStars v Nzoia Sugar (Kisumu - 3pm), Mathare United v Ulinzi Stars (Machakos - 2pm), Wazito v AFC Leopards (Bukhungu - 3pm)

Sunday