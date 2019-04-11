Wazito face heavy odds of winning in Eldoret

By VINCENT OPIYO

Enjoying good financial support from Dubai-based no-nonsense business mogul Ricardo Badoer, Wazito’s financial muscle will be put to test Friday evening when they tackle Eldoret Youth in a National Super League (NSL) fixture at Eldoret Showground.

The hosts, Eldoret Youth have mastered their home turf posting positive results at the venue roared by a huge home crowd.

In the last five matches, they have four wins and a draw, three of the victories coming at home.

They come up against Wazito who’ve two wins, a loss and draw in the previous four matches.

“The boys are motivated having picked maximum points away from home in the last game,” Eldoret Youth team manager Anderson Sango, whose team edged Kibera Black Stars 1-0 last Sunday, told Nation Sport.

Eldoret, ranked eleventh on the 20-team log with 31 points, 20 below third-placed Wazito, have no injury fears following the return from the sick bay of defenders George Onyango and Reuben Wanyonyi.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani, whose side dropped to third position after battling to a goalless draw with leaders Ushuru last week, admits they are not under pressure to resume top spot.

“It will be a tough game but the boys know that we just need to work hard and smart and everything else will fall into place,” said Ambani who thumped their opponents 2-0 in the first leg meeting at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

Wazito, who also boast a fully fit squad heading into this 25th round, need a win to leapfrog both Nairobi Stima and Ushuru to the top of the standings.