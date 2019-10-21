Wazito's poor run claims two coaches

By VICTOR OTIENO

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito has parted ways with head coach Fred Ambani and the technical director Stanley Okumbi following a spate of poor results.

A statement posted on the club's official website on Monday said the duo "have left the club on mutual consent". Assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed will take charge on temporary basis.

Despite spending heavily during the transfer period, Wazito has failed to impress, recording only one win in six matches. The moneybags are currently ranked 13th on the log with six points, three above the relegation zone.

The move comes just two days after the KPL returnees were hammered 4-2 by Kakamega Homeboyz at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.