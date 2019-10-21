alexa Wazito's poor run claims two coaches - Daily Nation
Wazito's poor run claims two coaches

Monday October 21 2019

Wazito technical director Stanley Okumbi watches his team during their friendly match against Muranga Seal at GEMS International Cambridge School , Nairobi on August 11, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

VICTOR OTIENO            
By VICTOR OTIENO            
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito has parted ways with head coach Fred Ambani and the technical director Stanley Okumbi following a spate of poor results.

A statement posted on the club's official website on Monday said the duo "have left the club on mutual consent". Assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed will take charge on temporary basis.

Despite spending heavily during the transfer period, Wazito has failed to impress, recording only one win in six matches. The moneybags are currently ranked 13th on the log with six points, three above the relegation zone.

The move comes just two days after the KPL returnees were hammered 4-2 by Kakamega Homeboyz at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

In Saturday's clash, Peter Thiong'o struck twice, with Kennedy Onyango and Allan Wanga scoring a goal apiece to seal the visitors victory. Johnston Omurwa replied for Wazito with a brace in a match that their defence was badly exposed.

