Wazito rally to hold Mathare in thriller

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Derrick Onyango scored the equaliser to secure Wazito a point in the 2-2 draw against his former club Mathare United on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The hosts went ahead in the 27th minute after the ball took a wicked deflection off Bernard Ochieng into the net before Victor Ndinya levelled ten minutes later. Kevin Kimani restored Mathare's lead in the 49th minute but Onyango pounced with a glancing header in the 70th.

The clash lived to its billing with both sides enjoying a bright start. James Kinyanjui's cross from the right was cleared by Wazito's defence, as Mathare's rearguard scrambled on the other end to clear with Ndinya lurking.

Ndinya threatened from the left in the 11th minute when he beat his marker and sent a low shot wide, before Michael Oduor's long range shot missed the target.

It's Mathare who found the breakthrough albeit with a tinge of fortune. A brilliant interchange involving Clifford Alwanga and Kinyanjui set John Mwangi clean through. Wazito keeper Stephen Njunge made himself big to deny Mwangi but the rebound bounced off Ochieng' for the opener.

Ndinya then drew Wazito level from their next foray upfront. Michael Oduor powered a fierce drive from the edge of the box that came off the upright and fell on the path of an unmarked Ndinya who made no mistake.

Advertisement

RED CARD

Moments later, Wazito saw their coach Fred Ambani sent off for protesting a call by the referee.

It only took four minutes after the restart for Mathare to regain their lead. Chrispin Oduor, who was returning from injury, clipped a pass into the path of Kimani who side-footed into the bottom right past a hapless Njunge.

Mathare almost doubled their lead a few minutes later when Mwangi found Alwanga at the edge of the box, the striker beating his man with a clever turn but Johnstone Omurwa intervened with a timely clearance.

Tyson Otieno replaced Mwangi in the 61st minute in Mathare's first change, while Wazito brought in Ali Abondo for Brian Musa.

The equaliser came from a set-piece routine. Ndinya's delivery from a corner found Paul Acquah at the back post who kept it alive with a looping header and Onyango showed his predatory instincts to nod home from close range.

The hosts responded almost immediately but Kimani's shot was saved by Njunge.