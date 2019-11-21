This created disharmony between him and the playing unit and his fate was sealed when the team lost 2-0 to Kisumu AllStars on Wednesday in Kisumu

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito has sacked Medo Melis as head coach barely a month after he was appointed to replace Stanley Okumbi.

The moneybags have been struggling this season and are currently 13th with only two wins from 10 matches.

The American-born Egyptian has been in charge for just four matches and is reported to have lost the dressing room after lambasting his players following the 2-1 loss to Sofapaka on November 10. In his post-match interview, Medo said he would overhaul the squad during the January transfer window and sign players who deserve be at Wazito.

This created disharmony between him and the playing unit and his fate was sealed when the team lost 2-0 to Kisumu AllStars on Wednesday in Kisumu.

He confirmed the development but says he holds no hard feelings.

"It is true, we have parted ways and I am happy and contented with the decision. I think at the moment that is the best thing for both parties," he told Nation Sport.

